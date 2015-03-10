Credit Suisse's Dougan to step down as CEO -source

ZURICH, March 10 Brady Dougan is set to step down as Credit Suisse chief executive as soon as Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Dougan, who has led the Swiss bank since 2007, is one of the longest-serving CEOs of a global bank, alongside Jamie Dimon at JP Morgan and Lloyd Blankfein at Goldman Sachs.

The source was not able to confirm a report in the Financial Times that Dougan would be replaced by Tidjane Thiam, the chief executive of London-based insurer Prudential Plc. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by Ken Wills)