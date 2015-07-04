UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse CEO vows action for "impatient" investors -NZZ

(Recasts with Thiam comments to Swiss newspaper NZZ)
July 3 New Credit Suisse AG Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam has told a Swiss newspaper he wants
quick action to implement results of strategic review he is
conducting at the Swiss bank.
"Our investors have grown impatient given the pace at which
we have moved. They expect quick change, and perhaps we must
indeed move somewhat faster," he said in an interview with the
Neue Zuercher Zeitung printed on Saturday.
He said he had no preference in principle for either wealth
management or investment banking and that the strategy the bank
develops this year would determine how much capital it needs for
a robust balance sheet.
"The bank's strategy is not a matter of mutually exclusive
alternatives. We will put strong focus on Asia without
neglecting other markets," the NZZ quoted him as saying.
"Switzerland will still be the core of Credit Suisse. The
country is strong economically and the bank has its roots
here,", he said, adding talk that he was fixated on Asia was
exaggerated.
He noted Credit Suisse was already the biggest provider of
wealth management services in southeast Asia. "We were helped
here too by the fact that we combine private banking with
investment banking, which is attractive especially for
entrepreneurs. We will continue this strategy."
In an separate interview with the Financial Times, Thiam
promised a "ruthlessly selective" review of the bank's
businesses, amid expectations that the incoming CEO would cut
staff by about 15 percent from its investment banking arm.
Thiam's strategic review will involve executives competing
with each other for capital allocations by showing their units'
profitability throughout various economic cycles, although
"people who have no performance issues have no concerns," Thiam
was quoted as saying in the FT.(on.ft.com/1dDu6Us)
Even though investors and analysts expect the new CEO to
scale back operations in the capital-intensive investment
banking area and focus more on private banking in Asia, he would
not necessarily take the decisions they expect, the FT reported.
The 52-year old former CEO of British insurer Prudential
said Credit Suisse may pursue growth by expanding in emerging
markets, the United States and Switzerland, the FT said.
Thiam's reputation follows his success at Prudential, where
he expanded into Asia with a clear strategy by laying out
medium-term targets, and after an early spat over a failed
takeover of rival Asian-focused insurer AIA, built
good rapport with regulators.
In an memo to staff when he took office this month, Thiam
said choosing what the bank will do and where it invests its
cash will be a focus in the weeks and months ahead, adding that
he would determine the strategy later this year.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore and Michael Shields in
Zurich; Editing by Eric Walsh and David Evans)