Credit Suisse CEO says cheered by traders' Brexit performance

GENEVA, July 10 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam congratulated all the bank's trading
teams for the way they handled the aftermath of the Brexit
referendum, he said in a newspaper interview published on
Sunday.
"I was on the trading floor in London the day after the
Brexit referendum. Some of our people worked 36 hours straight
and at one point we had 27 times the normal daily trading
volume," he told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
"Our systems worked without a hitch. This was a real test of
the strength of our organisation."
Thiam said the chaos following the Brexit vote had also
vindicated his decision to sell off illiquid positions and
reduce the bank's risk profile.
"The day after Brexit we were all glad we didn't hold these
positions any longer," he said.
Credit Suisse shares fell below 10 francs last week as the
impact of Brexit compounded the pain of a major restructuring of
the bank and concerns about its capital position.
Thiam, who has been at the helm of the Swiss bank for a
year, said in the interview the bank had no problem with capital
and would stick to its capital raising plans and profit
forecasts.
(Reporting by Tom Miles. Editing by Jane Merriman)