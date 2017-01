ZURICH, Sept 27 Credit Suisse Group is on track to deliver its 2016 cost savings target, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in slides prepared for an investment conference on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank had eliminated 4,800 jobs as of Sept. 27, with 1,200 still to go over the rest of this year, the presentation showed. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)