Credit Suisse says CEO Thiam paid 11.9 mln Sfr in 2016

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
ZURICH, March 24 Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam received 11.9 million Swiss francs ($11.95 million) in 2016, Switzerland's second-biggest bank disclosed in its annual report on Friday.
This compared to the 4.57 million francs he earned in 2015 after joining Credit Suisse on June 22. UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti received 13.7 million francs for 2016.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse also said it had reached a settlement in principle to resolve a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) case with the National Credit Union Administration Board (NCUA), deepening its 2016 net loss to 2.71 billion francs from 2.44 billion.
($1 = 0.9956 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).