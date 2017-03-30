Credit Suisse can take time on Swiss unit IPO decision-Rohner

ZURICH, March 30 Credit Suisse Group can take its time on deciding whether to go ahead with a planned listing of its domestic banking unit, originally envisioned for the second half of 2017, Chairman Urs Rohner told the Weltwoche magazine.

"We are not under special time pressure," he said in an interview when asked how quickly the bank needed to decide.

Asked whether the bank could skip the IPO, he said: "The board will review with management this and all other options and decide which is the best long-term solution for the company and shareholders."

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters has reported that Switzerland's second-biggest bank is also considering a stock sale at group level and was likely to make a decision in April on how to proceed.

