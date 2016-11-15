Credit Suisse hires China onshore private banking head - memo

HONG KONG Nov 15 Credit Suisse has
hired former RBS banker Rick Meng as head of its China
onshore private banking, according to an internal memo, as the
Swiss private bank looks to tap wealth management business in
the world's second-largest economy.
Meng's hiring is part of Credit Suisse's strategy to develop
China onshore wealth management business leveraging its Shanghai
branch, said the memo to the bank staff issued on Tuesday and
seen by Reuters.
With the rolling out of its Chinese onshore private banking
business, Credit Suisse will compete with Goldman Sachs
and UBS on advising wealthy clients in the local
market.
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the content of the
memo, but declined to give more details.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)