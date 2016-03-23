MOVES-Credit Suisse merges units in new shake-up

NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - Credit Suisse merged its global credit and structured finance groups on Wednesday as part of the bank's wider restructuring, according to a market source with knowledge of the situation.

Structured finance head Brian Chin and credit products chief David Miller will now act as co-heads of the bank's global markets credit division.

They oversee securities trading, debt origination and leveraged finance, units that came under fire on Wednesday as CEO Tidjane Thiam said he had been caught off-guard by steep losses on their illiquid positions.

In October, Thiam brought equities, fixed income and derivatives under the same roof in an effort to boost profits and overhaul the bank.

Chin and Miller will now jointly report to the group head Timothy O'Hara. ABS asset finance head Jay Kim reports to Chin.

The bank took a US$633m writedown on those positions in the fourth quarter and another US$346m in the first-quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)