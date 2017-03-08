Credit Suisse expects to issue 13-15 bln Sfr in debt in 2017

ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse expects to issue 13-15 billion Swiss francs ($12.8-14.8 billion) in debt in 2017, down from 16 billion last year, according to a slide presentation from Chief Financial Officer David Mathers on Wednesday.

The presentation, prepared for a conference in London where Mathers is scheduled to speak at 1215 GMT, showed 10-12 billion francs would come from notes from Credit Suisse's holding company and 1-3 billion in Additional Tier 1 notes.

As of the end of January it had issued 6 billion francs worth of debt, it said.

($1 = 1.0129 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)