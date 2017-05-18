Credit Suisse on track to achieve end-2018 cost target -chairman

ZURICH May 18 Credit Suisse is on track to hit its targeted cost base by end-2018, Chairman Urs Rohner said on Thursday, part of a broad restructure of Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

"Accordingly, we are well on track to achieve a cost target of 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.4 billion) by the end of 2018, which is significantly lower than our original cost target of 18.5 billion Swiss francs," Rohner said in a speech at Credit Suisse's extraordinary general meeting.

Credit Suisse shareholders are voting the board's proposal to raise around 4 billion francs to get its financial strength on a par with rivals.

($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)