Credit Suisse on track to achieve end-2018 cost target -chairman

ZURICH May 18 Credit Suisse is on
track to hit its targeted cost base by end-2018, Chairman Urs
Rohner said on Thursday, part of a broad restructure of
Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
"Accordingly, we are well on track to achieve a cost target
of 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.4 billion) by the end of 2018,
which is significantly lower than our original cost target of
18.5 billion Swiss francs," Rohner said in a speech at Credit
Suisse's extraordinary general meeting.
Credit Suisse shareholders are voting the board's proposal
to raise around 4 billion francs to get its financial strength
on a par with rivals.
($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)