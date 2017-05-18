Credit Suisse shareholders approve 4 bln Sfr rights offering

ZURICH May 18 Credit Suisse
shareholders on Thursday approved the Swiss bank's plan to sell
around 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.1 billion) in new shares to
raise funds for a revamp and get its financial strength on a par
with rivals.
The capital raising plans, announced last month, received
99.35 percent of the votes at an extraordinary general meeting
in Zurich.
"The capital raise of 4 billion Swiss francs will allow us
to meet our regulatory commitments and requirements," Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam said at the meeting. "It will strengthen
our balance sheet, allow us to continue our ongoing
restructuring and, importantly, to implement successfully our
growth plans."
($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs)
