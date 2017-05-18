Credit Suisse sees significant operating profits in years ahead-chairman

UPDATE 3-Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore
* Shareholders to vote later this month (Adds detail of termination fee, updates share prices)
ZURICH May 18 Credit Suisse expects to make big profits in the next few years, Chairman Urs Rohner said on Thursday, following back-to-back full-year losses for the Swiss bank.
"We expect Credit Suisse to achieve significant operating profits... in the coming years," Rohner said at Credit Suisse's extraordinary general meeting, where shareholders approved plans for a rights issue.
Credit Suisse lost 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.8 billion)in 2015 and 2016 as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam focuses on expanding its wealth management business while shrinking its investment bank, a shift the Swiss bank expects will lead to more than 10,000 job losses.
($1 = 0.9783 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Shareholders to vote later this month (Adds detail of termination fee, updates share prices)
ZURICH, June 20 A Novartis drug to treat a leading cause of vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.
* Dollar index reaches highest since mid-May * Sterling slides after rates signal from BoE's Carney * Fed's Dudley says wages, inflation should pick up (Updates market action; changes dateline, previous PARIS) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar reached a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling tumbled after the Bank of England's head threw col