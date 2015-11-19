UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse investors back cash calls for restructuring

* Credit Suisse shareholders back capital increases
By Joshua Franklin
BERN, Switzerland Nov 19 Credit Suisse
shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly backed capital increases
totalling around 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.9 bln) to bulk up
the Swiss bank's balance sheet and help fund a restructuring.
The bank announced the cash calls last month as part of a
new strategy under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam who has
embarked on the biggest overhaul of the Zurich-based bank in
almost a decade.
Thiam told investors the bank's capital position, an area
where it has lagged major rivals and drawn criticism from some
investors, had hampered its business.
"Constraints related to our capital have sometimes limited
our ability to capture profitable growth opportunities in the
market," Thiam said in a speech to an investor meeting in Bern.
"Quite a few times since I took office, I have heard our
teams in Asia or elsewhere, which generate returns well in
excess of their cost of capital, telling me about missing out on
attractive opportunities because of capital constraints."
A 1.32 billion franc private placement won nearly 95 percent
support at the meeting, while a rights issue with expected gross
proceeds of up to 4.7 billion francs got 96 percent of the vote.
The capital increases will lift Credit Suisse's look-through
CET1 capital ratio to 12.2 percent while its CET1 leverage
ratio, a measure of the bank's debt levels, will rise to 3.6
percent at the end of 2015, Thiam said.
The meeting was also a chance for Thiam to build bridges
with Swiss retail investors who in the past had given his
American predecessor Brady Dougan a tough time over large pay
packets and his failure to learn German.
In a sharp contrast to Dougan, who mostly addressed
investors in English, native French speaker Thiam spoke in
German for the first few minutes of his speech before switching
to French.
Under Thiam, Credit Suisse is aiming to focus more on wealth
management in emerging markets, cut investment banking and bulk
up its balance sheet.
Its decision to emphasise wealth management and grow in Asia
mirrors moves by local rival UBS.
Thiam also told shareholders that the bank was making
progress in shrinking its investment bank as part of a
restructuring.
($1 = 1.0177 Swiss francs)
