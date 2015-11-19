Credit Suisse shareholders back capital increases

BERNE Nov 19 Credit Suisse
shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly backed capital increases
totalling around 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.90 billion) to bulk
up the Swiss bank's balance sheet and help fund a restructure.
A 1.32 billion franc private placement won nearly 95 percent
support at a meeting in Berne, while a rights issue with
expected gross proceeds of up to 4.7 billion francs got 96
percent of the vote.
The cash calls are part of a planned restructure under new
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam who has embarked on the biggest
overhaul of the Zurich-based bank in almost a decade.
($1 = 1.0177 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)