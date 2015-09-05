Credit Suisse to pay $288 mln in damages in Lake Las Vegas refinancing

Sept 4 A district court judge has asked Credit
Suisse Group AG to pay $287.5 million in damages to an
affiliate of Highland Capital Management, as part of a long
drawn breach of contract case.
The judge asked the bank to pay about $211.9 million in
damages and restitution and $75.6 million in prejudgment
interest on the damages.
The damages are related to the event in which the
Zurich-based bank was found to have used inflated appraisals to
convince an affiliate of Highland Capital Management in 2007 to
refinance the Nevada resort community, which sought Chapter 11
bankruptcy a year later.
A Texas jury found in December that Credit Suisse had
fraudulently enticed investors to back a $540 million loan for
Lake Las Vegas resort, only to have the borrower quickly
default.
Highland Capital Management and Credit could not be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)