Credit Suisse names Gishen head of investor relations as Stark promoted

ZURICH, July 7 Credit Suisse on
Thursday said that Adam Gishen would become the group's new head
of investor relations, as current head Christian Stark moves
into an expanded role.
"Adam will bring his experience in equities and capital
markets to the team, having already played a key role in the
group's strategic realignment over the last year," Chief
Financial Officer David Mathers said.
Gishen joined the group in October 2015 as senior advisor to
the CEO, Credit Suisse said.
Stark would become head of group performance analytics and
government after leading investor relations for three years, the
bank said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Alexandra
Hudson)