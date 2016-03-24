Credit Suisse to pay $29 million in U.S. regulator's mortgage case

NEW YORK, March 24 Credit Suisse Group AG
has agreed to pay more than $29 million to resolve a
U.S. regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed
securities to credit unions that later failed, according to
court papers filed on Thursday.
The deal, disclosed in a filing in federal court in
Manhattan, resolves one of several lawsuits by the National
Credit Union Administration against banks over their sale of
mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)