REFILE-UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to pay $29 mln in U.S. regulator's mortgage case

(Refiles with corrected case caption information in last
paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 24 Credit Suisse Group AG
has agreed to pay more than $29 million to resolve a
U.S. regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed
securities to credit unions that later failed, according to
court papers filed on Thursday.
The deal, disclosed in a filing in federal court in
Manhattan, resolves one of several lawsuits by the National
Credit Union Administration against banks over their sale of
mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.
The deal boosts to more than $2.5 billion the amount the
NCUA has recovered from banks through lawsuits it began filing
in 2011, the U.S. regulator said.
NCUA Board Chairman Debbie Matz said in a statement the
regulator would "continue to aggressively pursue recoveries
against Wall Street firms that contributed to the corporate
crisis."
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.
The court filing, which described an offer of judgment in
the case, said it would not have any effect on a separate but
similar lawsuit by the NCUA against Credit Suisse pending in
Kansas.
The lawsuit subject to the deal centered on mortgage-backed
securities underwritten and sold by UBS that Southwest Corporate
Federal Credit Union and Members United Corporate Federal Credit
Union bought for more than $228.8 million from 2006 to 2007.
The NCUA, which filed the lawsuit in 2013 on behalf of the
failed credit unions, alleged that the securities' offering
documents contained untrue statements that the loans were
originated in accordance with underwriting guidelines.
The NCUA alleged that in reality, the loans' originators had
"systematically abandoned the stated underwriting guidelines"
described in the offering documents.
The case is National Credit Union Administration Board v.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-6736.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Dan Grebler)