US judge gives initial approval to Credit Suisse mortgage bond accord

NEW YORK Jan 7 A U.S. judge has given preliminary approval to a $110 million settlement to resolve an investor lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG over toxic mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008 financial crisis.

The settlement, which got preliminary approval from U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan on Wednesday, resolves a class action lawsuit by investors who said offering documents for $1.6 billion in mortgage bonds contained misstatements and omissions.

The settlement resolves claims by purchasers of Home Equity Mortgage Trust bonds in multiple offerings. The bulk of the settlement covers investors in two offerings in 2006 and 2007, according to court papers.

The lawsuit, filed in 2008, was among the first in a wave of class actions by investors against banks over residential mortgage-backed securities, which were at the heart of the financial crisis.

Drew Benson, a spokesman for Credit Suisse, said the bank was pleased to resolve the last of class actions involving residential mortgage-backed securities.

Compared to other mortgage-backed securities class-action settlements with various banks, the Credit Suisse deal produced the highest recovery per $1,000 of the original face-value of the bonds, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in court papers.

The recovery came to $65.94 per $1,000 of the bonds' face value, according to the lawyers.

One plaintiff lawyer Joel Laitman of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll said in an email on Thursday after eight years of litigation "we are particularly gratified" by the results.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said they will seek attorneys' fees of up to 28 percent of the settlement, or $30.8 million.

The case is New Jersey Carpenters Health Fund v. Home Equity Mortgage Trust 2006-5 et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-05653.