Credit Suisse seeks support for possible asset management deal -FT

ZURICH, July 22 Credit Suisse's new
Chief Executive is sounding out its investors for their backing
on a potential deal to bolster the Swiss bank's asset management
operations, the Financial Times reported on its website on
Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Since taking the helm of Credit Suisse three weeks ago,
former Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam has presented the
idea of growth by acquisition in asset management, the smallest
of the bank's three main businesses, the FT reported.
Bankers and analysts have said that Thiam could tap existing
shareholders for cash to improve capital strength, where it lags
rival UBS, and provide growth options.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Goodman)