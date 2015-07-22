UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse seeks support for possible asset management deal -FT

(Adds Credit Suisse declining to comment)
ZURICH, July 22 Credit Suisse's new
chief executive is sounding out investors for their backing on a
potential deal to bolster the bank's asset management
operations, the Financial Times reported on its website on
Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Since taking the helm of the Swiss bank three weeks ago,
former Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam has discussed the
idea of expanding the asset management division through an
acquisition, the FT reported.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Asset management is the smallest of the three main
businesses at Credit Suisse, which reports second-quarter
results on Thursday.
The report of potential interest in acquisitions could
unsettle some investors in light of Thiam's failed attempt to
buy Asian-focused insurer AIA in 2010, shortly after
he became CEO of Britain's Prudential.
Bankers and analysts have previously said that Thiam could
tap existing shareholders for cash to improve capital strength,
where it lags rival UBS, and provide growth options.
Credit Suisse shares were down 2.2 percent at 26.73 Swiss
francs at 1448 GMT, underperforming a flat European banking
index.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)