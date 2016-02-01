MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Stoehr in new Asia-Pacific financing role

HONG KONG Feb 1 Credit Suisse has
hired Carsten Stoehr from Standard Chartered as head of
financing for Asia Pacific in a new role that will cut across
various businesses such as lending to companies and super rich
clients, according to an internal memo.
Under Stoehr's leadership, Credit Suisse Group AG will be
bringing existing capabilities together in emerging markets
financing, share-backed financing, corporate banking and
structured lending to private banking clients, according to the
memo seen by Reuters. He will be based in Hong Kong.
Credit Suisse confirmed the appointment and the memo.
Stoehr, who is a veteran Credit Suisse banker, most recently
was at Standard Chartered PLC where he worked as global
head of financial market sales.
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who joined the Swiss bank in
July last year, has signaled a strategy to focus on private
banking and wealth management, particularly in Asia.
