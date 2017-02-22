MOVES-Credit Suisse Asset Management names head of global real estate

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Christoph Schumacher as head of global real estate in its asset management unit, effective June 1.
He will replace Beat Schwab, who has been leading the business on an interim basis and will leave the company by the middle of 2017, Credit Suisse said.
Schumacher will report to Michel Degen, head of asset management, Switzerland and Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Prior to this role, Schumacher worked as a spokesman of the board of the German Property Federation "ZIA Region Nord" and as a managing director at real estate investment firm Union Investment Institutional Property GmbH in Germany. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.