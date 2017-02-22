版本:
MOVES-Credit Suisse Asset Management names head of global real estate

Feb 22 Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Christoph Schumacher as head of global real estate in its asset management unit, effective June 1.

He will replace Beat Schwab, who has been leading the business on an interim basis and will leave the company by the middle of 2017, Credit Suisse said.

Schumacher will report to Michel Degen, head of asset management, Switzerland and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prior to this role, Schumacher worked as a spokesman of the board of the German Property Federation "ZIA Region Nord" and as a managing director at real estate investment firm Union Investment Institutional Property GmbH in Germany. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
