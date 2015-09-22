MOVES-Credit Suisse names new investment head for APAC private banking

ZURICH, Sept 22 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
said it had appointed John Woods as its investment
chief for private banking and wealth management in Asia Pacific.
"As Chief Investment Officer Asia Pacific, Mr Woods is
responsible for developing Credit Suisse private banking and
wealth management's regional investment views across and within
asset classes, as well as contributing to the development of
consistent discretionary and advisory strategies for the bank's
private and institutional clients in Asia Pacific," the
Zurich-based said in a statement.
New Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam signaled a
strategy shake-up when he joined this year from British insurer
Prudential. Thiam has indicated that the revamp aims to focus on
banking for the world's wealthy, particularly in Asia.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)