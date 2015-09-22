MOVES-Credit Suisse names new investment head for APAC private banking

ZURICH, Sept 22 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said it had appointed John Woods as its investment chief for private banking and wealth management in Asia Pacific.

"As Chief Investment Officer Asia Pacific, Mr Woods is responsible for developing Credit Suisse private banking and wealth management's regional investment views across and within asset classes, as well as contributing to the development of consistent discretionary and advisory strategies for the bank's private and institutional clients in Asia Pacific," the Zurich-based said in a statement.

New Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam signaled a strategy shake-up when he joined this year from British insurer Prudential. Thiam has indicated that the revamp aims to focus on banking for the world's wealthy, particularly in Asia.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)