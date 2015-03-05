MOVES--Credit Suisse exec leaves as bank seeks to sharpen strategy

(Adds detail of other appointments)
ZURICH, March 5 Credit Suisse's head
of Swiss corporate and institutional clients, Barend Fruithof,
is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters, part of a raft of changes designed to draw the unit
closer into its private bank's strategy.
Fruithof is leaving Zurich-based Credit Suisse to pursue a
new opportunity outside the bank, the memo, dated March 5 and
signed by private bank head Hans-Ulrich Meister, read.
Andre Helfenstein, who most recently was head of the Zurich
region within Credit Suisse's private bank, will replace
Fruithof. The changes are effective immediately.
"We want to take C&IC (the bank's corporate and
institutional business) to the next level," the memo read. "This
includes increasing capital efficiency and fully leveraging
collaboration with our other businesses, in particular wealth
management."
A spokesman for Credit Suisse confirmed the accuracy of the
memo.
Helfenstein's appointment is part of a broad reshuffle of
Credit Suisse's Swiss business, as it seeks to maximise earnings
through referrals of existing clients to other units.
John Haefelfinger, who currently runs the bank's
transportation and global finance department, has been named
deputy head of C&IC.
Andreas Gerber, who ran the bank's Zurich corporate
business, will take over as head of the small and medium-sized
enterprises unit from Urs Gauch, who will take on a senior
advisor role reporting directly to Helfenstein.
Daniel Hunziker will become Credit Suisse's new private
banking head for Swiss clients in the Zurich region. Florence
Schnydrig Moser, head of the private bank's investments and
wealth planning unit, will take on Hunziker's former role.
