MOVES-Credit Suisse lures UBS's Hirao to head Japan private bank

ZURICH, Sept 29 Swiss group Credit Suisse
has named Tsuneaki Hirao its head of Private Banking
Japan, luring away an executive who has worked for rival UBS for
more than a decade, it said on Thursday.
Hirao was most recently head of ultra-high-net-worth clients
in Japan for UBS, Credit Suisse said in a statement.
Before that he led the Osaka office of UBS Wealth Management
Japan. He had also worked for Citi Private Bank.
Hirao will report functionally to Alex Wade, head of
Developed and Emerging Asia, Private Banking Asia Pacific, and
locally to Martin Keeble, CEO Japan.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, edited by John Revill)