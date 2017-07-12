FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 小时前
MOVES-Credit Suisse taps Willoughby as senior advisor for healthcare group
2017年7月12日 / 晚上10点16分 / 19 小时前

MOVES-Credit Suisse taps Willoughby as senior advisor for healthcare group

Carl O'Donnell

2 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed Robert Willoughby to the role of senior advisor for its healthcare investment banking group, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman for Credit Suisse.

Willoughby was previously a managing director and senior research analyst in the Credit Suisse equity research department.

In his new role, he will work with the healthcare group, which is part of its investment banking and capital markets division, to provide strategic advice to Credit Suisse's healthcare services clients.

In addition to Willoughby's appointment, Credit Suisse's healthcare franchise has made five senior level hires since 2015.

Its healthcare team has been on some of the biggest deals in the sector so far this year, at a time when healthcare M&A has slowed considerably because of political uncertainty over U.S. healthcare policy.

Some of the deals Credit Suisse has advised on include inVentiv Health's $7.4 billion merger with INC Research Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Actelion, and Fresenius SE & Co's $4.3 billion acquisition of Akorn Inc.

