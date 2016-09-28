MOVES-Credit Suisse names Tsuneaki Hirao head of Japan private banking

Sept 28 Credit Suisse Group named Tsuneaki Hirao as managing director and head of Private Banking Japan.

Hirao joins Credit Suisse from UBS, where he worked for more than 10 years, most recently as head of Ultra-High-Net-Worth Japan.

He will report functionally to Alex Wade, head of developed and emerging Asia, Private Banking Asia Pacific, and locally to Martin Keeble, CEO Japan, Credit Suisse said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)