Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Credit Suisse Group named Tsuneaki Hirao as managing director and head of Private Banking Japan.
Hirao joins Credit Suisse from UBS, where he worked for more than 10 years, most recently as head of Ultra-High-Net-Worth Japan.
He will report functionally to Alex Wade, head of developed and emerging Asia, Private Banking Asia Pacific, and locally to Martin Keeble, CEO Japan, Credit Suisse said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.