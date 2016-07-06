CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse merges fixed income with equities in Asia Pacific

(Corrects attribution in 5th paragraph after Credit Suisse
clarification)
* Naqvi adds to role with leadership of new combined unit
* Changes as group CEO Thiam seeks to overhaul structures
* Doubling down on wealth management; Asia growth priority
By Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 5 Credit Suisse is
merging its fixed income and equities divisions in Asia Pacific,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday, as the
Swiss bank overhauls its global markets businesses.
The changes come as Credit Suisse group CEO Tidjane Thiam,
who took up his post last July, doubles down on wealth
management, cutting back in investment banking after a slump in
revenues to match its peers on capital.
Switzerland's second-biggest lender said in March it would
shave an additional 800 million Swiss francs ($821 million) off
costs and cut 2,000 more jobs from its global markets division,
bringing the total to 6,000 job losses.
According to the internal memo, Ali Naqvi, who heads the
bank's equities business in the region, will take up a new role
in charge of the combined division on Tuesday, reporting to
Credit Suisse Asia Pacific Chief Executive Helman Sitohang.
Credit Suisse also appointed Ken Pang, now head of equities
derivatives business in the region, as head of all trading
functions across fixed income and trading in Asia Pacific,
according to a memo from Naqvi.
"As part of our new Asia strategy, the idea is to integrate
the businesses a lot more across the bank and that's something
we have been focusing on," Naqvi told Reuters, saying the new
structure would facilitate cross-selling of products.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo, but declined to comment further.
Under Thiam, Credit Suisse has made Asia its priority region
for growth, even as tough financial markets have complicated his
restructuring strategy.
The memo said combining the two Asia Pacific businesses
would bring together "strong markets offering to better serve
our clients, while consolidating our risk-taking capabilities
and enhancing our ability to deliver multi-asset solutions".
Under Naqvi's leadership, Credit Suisse has seen its revenue
from equities in Asia Pacific double with profit improving
"significantly", the memo said, without disclosing details.
Naqvi said the combination of equities and fixed income
would also help the bank to have a coordinated coverage of its
clients in the private banking business, and generate better
products for wealthy investors.
Credit Suisse, which saw an increase in net inflows into its
Asia Pacific private banking unit last quarter, plans to hire
more staff in the region to build on that momentum, Sitohang
said in May.
Two people with direct knowledge of the matter said Credit
Suisse's head of research and sales in China and Hong Kong,
Thomas Wong, has decided to leave and will be replaced by Edmond
Huang, head of research on China mainland shares.
The combination of the fixed income and equities business in
Asia Pacific could see more changes in senior roles at the bank,
one of the people said. The people declined to be identified
because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Clarke)