21 小时前
MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints senior adviser to German IBCM coverage team
2017年7月25日 / 上午9点45分 / 21 小时前

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints senior adviser to German IBCM coverage team

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Wolfgang Dehen as a senior adviser to the German investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) coverage team.

Dehen currently holds board positions and advisory roles with cable and harnessing manufacturer Leoni AG, technical service provider Tuv Sud AG and private equity fund PAI Partners and had previously served as the chief executive of lighting maker Osram Licht AG. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

