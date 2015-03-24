版本:
中国
2015年 3月 24日

Credit Suisse deputy CFO says good impact from currency measures

ZURICH, March 24 Credit Suisse has seen a good initial impact from measures introduced to counter the strong Swiss franc, its deputy finance chief said on Tuesday.

In February, Zurich-based Credit Suisse outlined measures to cope with the surge in the Swiss currency after the central bank abandoned the cap against the euro on Jan. 15.

"The financial performance so far this quarter has been consistent with our comments at the Q4 announcement on Feb. 12," the bank's head of group finance Charlotte Jones said at a Morgan Stanley conference in London.

"We've seen a good initial impact of the measures implemented in response to the adverse Swiss franc environment, offsetting a slower start to the year in our asset management business."

In its fourth-quarter earnings release, Chief Executive Brady Dougan said year-to-date profitability of the bank was in line with last year. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)
