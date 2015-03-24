Credit Suisse deputy CFO says good impact from currency measures

ZURICH, March 24 Credit Suisse has
seen a good initial impact from measures introduced to counter
the strong Swiss franc, its deputy finance chief said on
Tuesday.
In February, Zurich-based Credit Suisse outlined measures to
cope with the surge in the Swiss currency after the central bank
abandoned the cap against the euro on Jan. 15.
"The financial performance so far this quarter has been
consistent with our comments at the Q4 announcement on Feb. 12,"
the bank's head of group finance Charlotte Jones said at a
Morgan Stanley conference in London.
"We've seen a good initial impact of the measures
implemented in response to the adverse Swiss franc environment,
offsetting a slower start to the year in our asset management
business."
In its fourth-quarter earnings release, Chief Executive
Brady Dougan said year-to-date profitability of the bank was in
line with last year.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)