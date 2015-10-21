Credit Suisse CEO says 2016 will not be good year for bank

ZURICH Oct 21 Credit Suisse expects
2016 to be a difficult year for the Swiss bank because of its
planned restructuring, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on
Wednesday.
"2016 will be not a good year ... with everything we have
planned," Thiam told analysts in a presentation. "After that
hopefully we will start to see the trends that drive the
business forward in 2017 and 18."
Earlier, Credit Suisse announced it would raise 6 billion
Swiss francs ($6.3 billion) to improve its capital and leverage
strength.
($1 = 0.9571 Swiss francs)
