FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
MOVES-Credit Suisse head of equities trading Paliotta leaves bank -memo
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 晚上8点30分 / 19 小时前

MOVES-Credit Suisse head of equities trading Paliotta leaves bank -memo

Olivia Oran

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Michael Paliotta, who heads global equities trading at Credit Suisse Group AG, is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank said late last year that it had hired wealth management and trading executive Mike Stewart from UBS Group AG to replace Paliotta but did not say whether he would stay on in another role.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was signed by Brian Chin, the bank's global markets head.

Paliotta joined Credit Suisse in 2000 as a member of the institutional sales group and held various positions in the stock trading business, including co-head of equities in the Americas and head of prime services globally.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below