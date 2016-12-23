Credit Suisse agrees $5.3 bln U.S. deal on mortgages

ZURICH Dec 23 Credit Suisse had agreed
in principle to pay U.S. authorities $2.48 billion to settle
claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed
securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis,
the Swiss bank said on Friday.
Credit Suisse will also provide $2.8 billion in consumer
relief over five years from the settlement, it said in a
statement, adding the deal was subject to negotiation of final
documentation and approval by its board of directors.
"Credit Suisse will take a pre-tax charge of approximately
$2 billion in addition to its existing reserves against these
matters. This will be taken in our 4Q 2016 financial results,"
it added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates)