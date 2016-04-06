UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs at Brazil fixed-income unit-Bbg

(Adds details)
April 6 Credit Suisse Group AG is
laying off nine executives in its fixed-income business in
Brazil amid an industry slump, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
Sergio Machado, a managing director and head of the
business, will leave the Zurich-based bank soon, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/207bHCN)
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
In Brazil, the bank has also had to defend itself against
what appears to be the nation's harshest recession ever, a
condition that Brazilian unit's head José Olympio Pereira called
"the worst" he's seen in 30 years of his career.
In January Reuters reported that Marcelo Kayath was leaving
Credit Suisse after almost two decades in senior positions at
its investment banking and securities divisions in Brazil.
