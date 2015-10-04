Credit Suisse revamp to boost Asia, cut jobs in Zurich -paper

GENEVA Oct 4 Credit Suisse's Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam will announce plans this month to
decentralise the bank's global operations in a strategy shift
that will boost its presence in Asia and cut jobs in Zurich, the
Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.
Thiam began a strategy review after taking over on July 1
and signalled he wanted to focus on banking for the world's
wealthy, particularly in Asia, and move away from riskier
securities.
Citing information from inside the bank, Schweiz am Sonntag
said Thiam wanted the bank to decentralise, drawing on his
previous experience as head of British insurer Prudential
and fulfilling a longtime aim of Credit Suisse's
chairman Urs Rohner.
An unnamed senior manager told the paper that the new
strategy, to be unveiled on Oct. 21, would lead to job cuts in
Switzerland, where the bank has centralised services such as its
computer science and global product units, and new jobs at the
Singapore and Hong Kong offices.
The paper said Hans-Ulrich Meister, Switzerland CEO and
Co-Head of Private Banking, would benefit from a bigger remit as
the corporate banking business would be integrated into private
banking.
The Asian regional operation would be led by current
Asia-Pacific chief executive Helman Sitohang, a high-ranking
executive told the paper, while equities chief Timothy O'Hara is
the front-runner to lead the U.S. operation, replacing Robert
Shafir.
Chief marketing and talent officer Pamela Thomas-Graham
would be replaced by Peter Görke, formerly head of human
resources under Thiam at Prudential, the paper said.
A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment on the
newspaper report.
