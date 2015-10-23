New Credit Suisse CEO eyes further restructuring - report

BERLIN Oct 23 Credit Suisse may face
more structural changes after a current plan to shrink
investment banking and cut costs, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam
was quoted as saying by Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper on
Friday.
Switzerland's second-largest bank said this week it plans to
raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.1 billion) from investors, trim
its investment bank and cut jobs as Thiam embarks on the biggest
revamp of the lender in almost a decade.
Asked in an interview with the Swiss newspaper whether the
current changes will be followed by further restructuring, Thiam
said: "You are cutting right to the chase of the matter."
"It's a two-step process. One grows, raises earnings and
with this, one gets a free hand to do something else. There is
no other way around," the CEO said.
Separately, Thiam said he had no plans to sell Credit
Suisse's domestic Swiss bank after floating shares in the unit.
"Internationally speaking, the Swiss business is the most
underestimated part of Credit Suisse and the share sale will
reveal its value," he said.
($1 = 0.9797 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Clarke)