Credit Suisse Asia chief eyes expansion as regional profit doubles

By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, July 23 Credit Suisse Group's
Asia chief on Thursday said the Swiss bank would
consider raising headcount or buying a smaller peer to build up
its private banking business, in a region where pretax profit
doubled in the first half of this year.
Asia is the world's fastest-growing private banking market,
driven largely by China's growing economic clout. China created
1 million new millionaire households last year, according to
Boston Consulting Group, bringing the total to 4 million -
second only to the United States with 7 million.
But bankers say Asia is the world's most competitive region
for hiring staff to cater to the very rich, with salaries driven
up by high demand for relationship managers and a scarcity of
experienced candidates.
"We are open to opportunities to grow the business via
acquisitions," Chief Executive for Asia Pacific Helman Sitohang
said in an interview, declining to elaborate.
"There's a challenge industry-wide in Asia for experienced
private bankers, but we have a number of solutions including
training new staff at our Wealth Institute in Singapore or
bringing them in from outside Asia," Sitohang said.
The comments come after the chief executive of three weeks,
Tidjane Thiam, earlier in the day said the bank would outline a
new strategy by year-end. That strategy is widely expected to
push more resources into Asian wealth management and scale back
investment banking.
Thiam oversaw the Asian expansion of previous employer
Prudential PLC and unsuccessful $36 billion bid for
rival insurer AIA Group Ltd. His latest appointment
has raised expectations of similar action at the Swiss bank.
Credit Suisse is Asia's third-largest private wealth manager
by assets behind UBS and Citigroup Inc. Of 3730
relationship managers - bankers who advise wealthy clients -
just 490 were in Asia at the end of 2014, versus 1186 at UBS.
"Since organic expansion (through hiring) would take too
much time, we believe that CS will have to execute
acquisitions," Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said in a July
report.
Sitohang's unit on Thursday posted January-June pretax
profit of 873 million Swiss francs ($910.70 million).
($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs)
