版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 14:42 BJT

Credit Suisse shareholders preferred rights offer to Swiss IPO -CFO

ZURICH, April 26 Feedback from investors helped Credit Suisse decide to raise capital through a rights offering instead of going ahead with a partial flotation of its Swiss banking division, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.

"We wanted to take the time to have those discussions to pick the best choice of action, and this was an option which -- we got very clear views from our shareholders -- was seen as the best option," Mathers said in a newswires call.

Mathers added this latest 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.03 billion) cash call, which follows fundraising of around 6 billion francs in late 2015, would take the question of Credit Suisse's capital solidity off the table.

($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; editing by Michael Shields)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐