Credit Suisse halfway through markets job cuts

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Half of the 2,000 staff earmarked to go from Credit Suisse's global markets division have already been notified, the bank said on Tuesday, as it reported a swing to a first-quarter loss.

The confirmed staffing cuts aim to save US$260m annually and Credit Suisse said it hopes to inform the other 1,000 staff by the end of the year.

Last week, the bank said its latest round of job cuts would involve 130 staff, of which 80 were in fixed income, currencies and commodities and 50 from equities. Credit Suisse declined to give a breakdown of the remaining positions to be lost.

Overall, chief executive Tidjane Thiam has said he wants to reduce headcount across the group by 6,000. Many of those are contractors and back-office roles. FICC is expected to see more cuts as the bank focuses on equities as a key earnings driver under its new strategic plan.

Pre-tax loss in the three months to March 31 was SFr484m, the second consecutive quarterly loss. The quarter was particularly challenging for the global markets business, as the bank had warned in March. The division swung to a SFr635m loss from a SFr842m pre-tax profit a year earlier as net revenues plunged 60% to SFr973m but expenses only dropped 2% to SFr1.54bn. The bank also booked SFr68m in provisions for credit losses.

Since the end of March, the bank has accelerated its restructuring measures, selling all its US$1.27bn distressed credit positions last week to US investor TPG, incurring a US$99m loss.

Fixed income sales and trading saw an 82% decline in revenues to SFr262m while equity sales and trading fell 29% to SFr563m.

However, these figures do not include trading in Asia Pacific, where Credit Suisse saw a 40% decline in equities revenues to SFr294m. Overall revenues from equities in both divisions fell by a third, according to IFR calculations. The smaller Asia-Pacific fixed income division saw revenues rise 3% to SFr256m.

The investment banking and capital markets division, which Credit Suisse wants to emphasise going forward, fared a little better helped by a doubling of revenues from M&A advisory work to SFr226m. A year ago Credit Suisse had underperformed peers in this area.

The M&A boost helped offset weaker results from debt and equity capital markets underwriting. DCM outperformed peers, with revenues only falling 16% to SFr180m but ECM fared worse, with revenues dropping 53% to SFr44m.

IBCM losses doubled to SFr103m as total revenues fell 8% to SFr369m and the bank booked SFr53m in provisions for credit losses. "IBCM was impacted by the market environment with significantly lower activity across all products," said chief financial officer David Mathers. "Volatility hit IPOs but DCM was better than the general market decline."

Looking ahead, Thiam was only mildly optimistic. "We have seen more constructive markets in April. However, we remain cautious in Q2 as transaction volumes are still lower than in the previous year and macroeconomic factors continue to weigh on client sentiment."

He rejected detractors of his plan to reduce the global markets business and make the investment bank business less volatile, saying his reign as CEO had coincided with upheaval in the industry.

"If you are trying to restructure at a time when the industry is going through a storm then it is amplified," he said. "This quarter has shown a lot of indications that our strategy is the right strategy. Global markets is executing a very difficult restructuring at pace.

"We are really focused on the execution, which is made more difficult by the environment, but in a way the environment only makes the transformation more pressing. It validates that the previous models didn't work and needs to change."

He also dismissed a suggestion that Credit Suisse might consider merging with fellow struggler Deutsche Bank.

"Maybe I've been too busy, but I've not heard that rumour. I have an excellent relationship with [Deutsche Bank co-CEO] John Cryan, but we have no plans for a merger." (Reporting by Christopher Spink)