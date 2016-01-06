Credit Suisse to restate results to reflect new structure

ZURICH Jan 6 Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it would restate its results from 2011 through to the third quarter of 2015 to reflect the Swiss bank's new structure.

"On Jan. 8, 2016 at 0900 CET (0800 GMT), Credit Suisse will publish its detailed historical financial information, which has been restated to reflect the new divisional reporting structure and management responsibilities announced on Oct. 21, 2015," the bank said in a statement.

In October, Zurich-based Credit Suisse outlined plans to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.95 billion) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs as new chief Tidjane Thiam embarked on the bank's biggest overhaul in almost a decade.

($1 = 1.0082 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)