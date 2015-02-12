UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse outlines measures to deal with strong franc

* Q4 net profit 921 Sfr vs 663 mln Sfr in Reuters poll

* Outlines measures to deal with strong Sfr, including bonus cuts

* Details tougher leverage ratio target

* Post net asset outflows of 3 bln Sfr in Q4 (Adds detail, analyst comment.)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Feb 12 Credit Suisse has outlined measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc, as it took an axe to its balance-sheet after posting fourth-quarter net profit ahead of analysts' estimates.

Like many big Swiss companies, Credit Suisse holds a considerable portion of its assets in euros, dollars and other currencies, but reports in francs, raising its exposure to exchange rate movements following the franc's surge last month.

The bank plans to slash costs following the Swiss central bank's decision to allow the currency to float freely, in part by lowering bonuses this year and moving support jobs out of high-cost Switzerland.

"Based on 2014 earnings, we estimate the net adverse impact on our profit to be approximately 3 percent and expect to more than offset this impact through the announced measures by end-2017," Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

The bank said it had cut bonuses by 9 percent in 2014, after agreeing to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans evade taxes, and that its board of directors and executive board had taken a voluntary pay cut of 25 percent.

Credit Suisse said it would cut its balance sheet by an extra 50 billion to 70 billion francs to achieve its end-2015 leverage ratio target of approximately 4.5 percent, and outlined that around two thirds of this would be made up of highly-rated common equity tier 1 capital.

Analysts saw the bank as being proactive, with the Swiss government expected to respond soon to recommendations last year from a Swiss expert panel calling for higher leverage ratios for banks.

"This is positive, it also shows management trying to get ahead of the debate on their balance sheet," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note to investors.

Shares were seen opening up 0.8 percent at 0734 GMT, according to premarket indicators.

The bank left its dividend unchanged on the year, but offered shareholders the option of receiving a payout in the form of new shares, which would also help the bank towards its leverage target.

Credit Suisse said net profit for the last three months of 2014 was 921 million Swiss francs ($991 million), far exceeding expectations of 663 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Credit Suisse said it had recorded net outflows in the fourth quarter of 3 billion francs from its private banking and wealth management business. Its wealth management business brought in 4.4 billion francs in net new assets.

($1 = 0.9293 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and David Holmes)