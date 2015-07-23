UPDATE 2-C.Suisse beats Q2 expectations, to set new strategy this year

* Q2 net profit 1.1 bln Sfr vs 783 mln Sfr in poll
* Private bank wins 14.2 bln Sfr in net new money
* New CEO says will detail new strategy before year-end
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, July 23 Credit Suisse Group AG
on Thursday posted better-than expected earnings and improved
its capital cushion ahead of a strategy shake-up under the
Swiss bank's new chief executive.
The figures are for the three months before ex-Prudential
PLC head Tidjane Thiam took over as head of the bank
three weeks ago, but the market is watching for any clues to his
plans.
"The management team and I have begun to evaluate how to
best evolve the bank through an in-depth strategic review,"
Thiam said in a statement.
"Before the end of the year, we will set out a strategy and
business model that will allow us to achieve profitable and
sustainable growth."
Zurich-based Credit Suisse gave little detail what this new
strategy could be but the frequent references to Asia Pacific
suggest analysts' hopes for a renewed focus on wealth management
there could be well founded.
A high-ranking Credit Suisse banker told Reuters that
Thiam's initial focus would be to scrutinise the bank's existing
businesses which soak up considerable capital, mainly investment
banking areas such as macro products and prime brokering, or
business for and with hedge funds.
Credit Suisse will evaluate whether these areas are
productive as "feeders", or providers of business, to the bank's
other units as well as looking at their cost of capital.
This would come before any attempt to tap shareholders for
cash, this person said, which isn't expected before autumn.
Analysts expect Credit Suisse to need to raise at least 5
billion francs in order to bolster its capital, which
strengthened slightly in the second quarter.
For the three months to June 30, Credit Suisse said net
income stood at 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.15 billion),
compared with an average forecast of 783 million in the poll of
6 analysts.
Shares in Credit Suisse were seen opening up 3.2 percent in
premarket indicators.
Despite the upbeat earnings, Credit Suisse's fixed-income
securities, currencies and commodities (FICC) business was hit
by risk-adverse sentiment, with investors spooked by concerns
ranging from Greece's sovereign debt crisis to the timing of a
long-awaited U.S. interest rate hike.
"The new strategy should address some of the pressures
apparent in our second-quarter results," Thiam said, adding that
they would look to make the business less capital intensive.
On top of a renewed focus in Asia, many analysts also expect
Thiam to scale back Credit Suisse's cash-intensive investment
bank.
($1 = 0.9591 Swiss francs)
(Katharina Bart contributed reporting; editing by Christopher
Cushing and Jason Neely)