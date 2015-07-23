Credit Suisse says has not upped mortgage lawsuit provisions

ZURICH, July 23 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had not added to funds set aside for a U.S. probe about whether the Swiss bank deceived investors in risky mortgage-backed securities it had issued in the run-up to the financial crisis.

The U.S. government's examination of financial crisis-era mortgage abuses is now Zurich-based Credit Suisse's biggest legal worry, after it last year resolved a years-long U.S. probe into its dealings with Americans evading taxes by pleading guilty to a criminal charge and agreeing to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties.

"We've not made any particular change in mortgage provisions," beyond one disclosed in February which lowered first-quarter results, Credit Suisse's finance chief told investors on Thursday. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)