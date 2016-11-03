UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse posts surprise profit but predicts tough markets

* Third-quarter net profit of 41 mln Swiss francs
* Reuters poll average forecast was for 120 mln franc loss
* CET1 capital ratio 12 pct vs 11.8 pct in second quarter
By Joshua Franklin and Anjuli Davies
ZURICH, Nov 3 Credit Suisse reported an
unexpected net profit for a second quarter in a row on Thursday
though the surprise was largely down to real estate sales and
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam cautioned the outlook remained
challenging.
For the three months to the end of September, the Swiss bank
had net profit of 41 million Swiss francs ($42.2 million), well
above the average estimate for a 120 million franc loss in a
Reuters poll of five analysts.
The bank said it had made gains of 346 million francs from
the sale of real estate and cut costs during the quarter while
setting aside another 357 million francs for legal bills in
cases mainly relating to mortgage-backed securities.
Thiam's plan for more stable earnings by expanding wealth
management and placing less reliance on investment banking had a
rocky start in the face of tough markets but it has received
support from major investors.
"Looking ahead, we expect market activity to continue to be
influenced by geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainty over
the next several quarters and the outlook to remain
challenging," Thiam said in a statement.
Credit Suisse shares dropped 4 percent when the market
opened following the results and are down 40 percent in 2016,
lagging the European banking sector index, which has
fallen 20 percent.
Analysts said, while there had been healthy inflows into the
wealth management side of the business, net margins have been
declining since the start of the year.
"Structurally, we remain cautious on the Wealth Management
outlook driven by concerns over cost and fee pressures, as well
as continued global regularisation," Deutsche Bank analysts said
in a note.
AHEAD ON COST CUTS
Thiam joined Zurich-based Credit Suisse in July 2015 and
outlined his blueprint in October that year. He warned in
September that transaction levels were lower when asked about
client activity in the third quarter, though he later said it
was still a "good quarter" for the bank.
In March, Credit Suisse took a bigger axe to its investment
bank with a further 800 million francs in cost cuts and 2,000
more job cuts.
Credit Suisse said it expects to approach its cost base
target in Global Markets of $5.4 billion by the end of 2016, two
years ahead of schedule, and that it will give further updates
on cost plans at an investor day on Dec. 7.
The bank has cut headcount by 5,400 so far this year out of
the 6,000 it is aiming for.
Despite those reductions, headcount across the bank rose
quarter-on-quarter to 47,690 from 47,180 but was down 0.8
percent year-on-year.
For example, 60 employees were added in its Global Markets
division and 110 in its investment banking and capital markets
division during the quarter.
"The third quarter normally sees a pick up in hiring with
the graduate and intern intake," CFO David Mathers said. "It's a
seasonal pattern. We're committed to reducing overall headcount,
which also includes reducing contractors."
Its investment banking divisions, including trading and
advisory and underwriting activity, reported net revenues of 2.4
billion Swiss francs, down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.
Fixed income trading across Global Markets and its APAC
(Asia-Pacific) divisions rose 3.7 percent to 902 million francs,
failing to benefit as much from a surge in bond trading that saw
U.S. banks boost their income by more than half in the quarter.
Equity sales and trading revenue fell 38 percent to 690
million francs from a year ago, mirroring a broad decline across
the industry hit by uncertain and volatile markets that have
left investors more averse to risk.
In underwriting and advisory, the Swiss lender reported a 29
percent jump in revenue to 875 million francs as announced it
was advising on a number of multi-billion M&A transactions.
MARGIN PRESSURE
Credit Suisse plans to float 20-30 percent of its Swiss
subsidiary to raise 2 billion to 4 billion francs by the end of
2017 though the bank has said the timing of the listing will
ultimately depend on market conditions.
In the third quarter, Credit Suisse's common equity Tier 1
capital ratio - a key measure of capital strength - rose to 12
percent from 11.8 percent in the previous quarter. This was at
the top end of its target of 11-12 percent for 2016.
Net new money inflows - a volatile but important indicator
of future earnings - totalled 9.2 billion francs at Credit
Suisse's three private banking divisions, Asia Pacific,
Switzerland and International Wealth Management.
"The revenue performance in Global Markets and International
Wealth Management was weaker than consensus and we continue to
see litigation overhang related to uncertainty around timing and
amount of final RMBS settlement, as well as uncertainty around
'EU Passporting'", analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note.
The 357 million franc increase in legal reserves follows
last week's disclosure by rival UBS that it had set
aside an extra $417 million to cover potential penalties tied to
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) cases.
($1 = 0.9706 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Michael Shields and David Clarke)