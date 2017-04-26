Credit Suisse to raise $4 bln in rights issue, ditches Swiss unit IPO

BRIEF-Glencore says would prefer to grow business through acquisitions
* Prefers to build through acquisitions, not interested in getting into new commodities not already in
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse will raise around 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) through a rights offering to catch up to European rivals on capital, ditching plans to float a minority stake in its Swiss banking unit.
"We expect the capital increase will strengthen our pro forma look-through CET1 ratio to approximately 13.4 percent and our pro forma look-through tier 1 leverage ratio to approximately 5.1 percent, based on our end-1Q17 risk-weighted assets and leverage exposures," Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement on Wednesday.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank also reported net profit of 596 million francs for the first three months of 2017, its highest quarterly profit since a sweeping restructuring by Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Prefers to build through acquisitions, not interested in getting into new commodities not already in
May 24 Mining and commodities trading group Glencore Plc would prefer to grow its business through acquisitions rather than greenfield investment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: