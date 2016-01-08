UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse's domestic bank shows high returns in restatement

(Adds comment from CFO, detail on restatement)
ZURICH Jan 8 Credit Suisse released
surprisingly strong results at its domestic bank on Friday as
part of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's restructuring, a plan
that is the group's biggest shake-up in almost a decade.
To reflect the new structure, Credit Suisse restated results
from 2011 through the third quarter of last year.
Thiam, CEO since July, wants to highlight the group's
top-performing units, including its domestic Swiss Universal
Bank, which Credit Suisse plans to partially float next year.
The planned initial public offering (IPO) of the Swiss bank
in 2017 will crystallise an area of the business which Credit
Suisse believes is undervalued, Thiam has said.
It should also make it easier for Credit Suisse to buy
smaller Swiss banks, which are struggling under the increased
regulatory cost and the end of Switzerland's long-cherished bank
secrecy rules.
The newly released numbers showed the Swiss bank produced
returns on regulatory capital above Credit Suisse's overall
total in the first nine months of 2015.
Results were surprisingly strong because the Swiss unit also
posted higher pre-tax income for 2014 than stated in October -
1.976 billion Swiss francs ($1.98 billion) compared to 1.6
billion francs previously.
This was due to one-off property gains, finance chief David
Mathers said in an analyst call.
Some analysts have said the anticipated returns from the IPO
will help beef up the Swiss bank's capital base after Thiam
pushed through a 6 billion franc cash call late last year.
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, said last
year it was targeting pre-tax income of 2.3 billion francs at
the domestic Swiss bank by 2018.
Thiam has pushed Credit Suisse's business more towards
private banking, particularly in emerging markets, and away from
investment banking. This echoed a similar move by cross-town
rival UBS in 2012.
As part of this plan, in October Thiam directed the
Zurich-based Credit Suisse to open six new divisions based on
region and expertise.
Previously, Credit Suisse only had two business units. One
focused on private banking and wealth management, and the other
on investment banking.
The restatement did not change the group's consolidated
result, the bank said, but gave a clearer picture of the new
units' historical performance, and that of Swiss Universal Bank.
The restructuring also showed that new units focused on
managing the fortunes of the world's wealthy offered better
returns in the first nine months of the year compared to the two
investment banking divisions.
