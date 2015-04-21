Thiam expected to start Credit Suisse CEO role in mid-June

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH, April 21 Prudential boss Tidjane Thiam will start his new role as head of Credit Suisse some time in the middle of June, the Swiss bank's outgoing chief executive said on Tuesday.
"I think that Tidjane, we're assuming, will start sort of in the middle of June," current Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a call with reporters.
"We haven't given a specific date because we're not sure that we would need to give a specific date but it's basically the middle of June."
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in March it had swooped on Thiam to lead the Swiss bank in a push to manage more of the wealth held by Asia's fast growing club of multi-millionaires. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.