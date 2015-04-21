Thiam expected to start Credit Suisse CEO role in mid-June

ZURICH, April 21 Prudential boss Tidjane Thiam will start his new role as head of Credit Suisse some time in the middle of June, the Swiss bank's outgoing chief executive said on Tuesday.

"I think that Tidjane, we're assuming, will start sort of in the middle of June," current Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a call with reporters.

"We haven't given a specific date because we're not sure that we would need to give a specific date but it's basically the middle of June."

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in March it had swooped on Thiam to lead the Swiss bank in a push to manage more of the wealth held by Asia's fast growing club of multi-millionaires. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)