公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 23:54 BJT

Credit Suisse chairman says has shareholder backing - report

ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.

"Based on various conversations with many shareholders I assume I am supported by the majority," Rohner was quoted as saying on Bilanz magazine's website.

"For me it would be a signal if I would hear from really significant shareholders that they are not satisfied with my strategic direction. I have not to date heard this, never."

Rohner was speaking after Switzerland's second-biggest lender, which has faced criticism over management bonuses despite consecutive annual losses, dropped plans for listing its Swiss unit and instead announced a $4 billion rights issue. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Alexander Smith)
