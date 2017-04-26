Credit Suisse chairman says has shareholder backing - report

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.
"Based on various conversations with many shareholders I assume I am supported by the majority," Rohner was quoted as saying on Bilanz magazine's website.
"For me it would be a signal if I would hear from really significant shareholders that they are not satisfied with my strategic direction. I have not to date heard this, never."
Rohner was speaking after Switzerland's second-biggest lender, which has faced criticism over management bonuses despite consecutive annual losses, dropped plans for listing its Swiss unit and instead announced a $4 billion rights issue. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Alexander Smith)
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: