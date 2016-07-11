UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse says to close booking platform in Russia

(Adds detail)
ZURICH/MOSCOW, July 11 Credit Suisse
plans to close its booking platform for its private banking
business in Russia, the bank said on Monday, the latest move in
a major restructure by Switzerland's second-largest lender.
"Credit Suisse has revised its private banking offering in
Russia and will continue providing advisory services for private
banking customers in Russia but without onshore booking,"
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement, confirming an
earlier report by Forbes.
The move will mean wealthy Russians who bank with Credit
Suisse will book their money outside Russia, something which is
already the case for many clients.
It is expected to have a negligible impact on the bank's
headcount in Russia and will not impact Credit Suisse's onshore
investment banking operations in Russia.
Deutsche Bank decided to cut back on its investment banking
activities in Russia last year as part of a programme to shrink
its global spread of businesses under new Chief Executive John
Cryan.
Western investment banks have closed or scaled back their
operations as the Russian economy shrank under pressure from
falling commodity prices and sanctions.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Christian Lowe, editing by
David Evans)